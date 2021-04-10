WASECA, MINNESOTA — Roy Osmundson passed away on Tuesday on April 6, 2021 at UTMB in Clear Lake, Texas. Roy was born on March 5, 1945 to James and Louise (Cole) Osmundson in Waseca Minnesota. He graduated from Waseca High School in 1963. Roy continued his education at Hamline University earning a Bachelor's Degree in Medical Technology. He taught in high schools for a time but continued his education and as he put it "Started out teaching High School Science, went back to school and got my degree in medical technology and then back to teaching....except this time I was teaching future MDs." He enjoyed photography and travel. He had photos displayed in Clinic Offices and cafeterias.
Roy is survived by his sweet fur baby, Emma, his sister Barbara Friedl of La Porte TX, niece Suzanne (David) Saucier La Porte, TX, nephew James (Amy) Friedl of Hampton Virginia, niece Jean (Monty) Valka of Houston, TX and several great nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents, baby brother, and life partner Dique Edwards.
There will be private memorial services at Woodville Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made to your favorite charity or the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.