BIG LAKE — Rick Kreuger, age 60, of Big Lake, MN, passed away on December 10, 2021.
He is survived by his wife of 36+ years, Brenda; children, Kevin (Amanda), Kristin (Zach) Loff and Kyle (Jordyn Brown); grandchildren, Claire, Karson and Korbin; mother, Darlette; siblings, Darnell (Bob) Anhorn and Lynn (Jayson) Shaw; uncle, Jim Kreuger; brothers and sisters-in-law; nieces & nephews, other family and many friends.
Rick was born and raised in Waseca, MN and graduated from Waseca High School. After graduation he moved to Albert Lea to work for Northside Mobil. Later he became manager and mechanic while attending Albert Lea Vo-tech for diesel mechanics. While attending school, he met his wife Brenda. On August 10, 1985, they were united in marriage. They have been blessed with 3 children. In 1986 they moved to Big Lake to take employment as an auto mechanic at Cornerstone Auto. He spent the last 10 years passionately working as a Research and Development mechanic for Caterpillar.
Rick loved serving his community as he devoted his time over the years serving as President of Sherburne County Pheasants Forever, volunteering at the Sherburne Wildlife Refuge, Boy Scout Leader, Firearm Safety Instructor, baseball and soccer coach and multiple positions at his church.
He shared and taught his love for the outdoors to his family and friends by hunting, fishing, bird watching, hiking and camping and instilled in many to always leave things better than you found them. He was hard working, extremely dedicated and devoted to everything that he did. He loved deeply and loved to tell "dad" jokes and make people laugh. He was a man of deep faith.
Rick is preceded in death by his father, Alfred; grandchild, Riley Loff.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00PM on Tuesday, December 14 at Dare's Funeral Home, 805 Main Street NW, Elk River. Funeral service at 11:00AM on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 with visitation one hour prior to service at Lord of Glory Lutheran Church, 15550 - 190th Avenue NW, Elk River.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/nongame/donate/index.html