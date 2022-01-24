Kristine Conway Harmeyer

SEATTLE, WA — Kristine passed away, at the age of 61 in Seattle from complications of a stroke.

Kris was born in Waseca, Minnesota and graduated in 1979 from Waseca High School. Then went on to earn a B. S. Degree in paralegal studies from Winona state university in Minnesota. After spending several years in the insurance industry Kris found her calling. She then started her own business "Advocate for the Injured" where she was able to help numerous people, who suffered from pre existing conditions, get much needed health insurance.

Preceded in death are her parents, John Joseph and Verla Conway and brother Steven Conway of Waseca, Minnesota, and brother Patrick Conway of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Kris is survived by her husband of 34 years, Steve Harmeyer, and their son Reed C. Harmeyer of Seattle and sisters Beth Taylor of St Paul, Minnesota, Mary Conway and Alice Brown of Charleston, South Carolina, Jeff Conway from Mesa, Arizona and John Conway from Waseca, Minnesota. There will be a "Celebration of Life" in early Spring in Waseca, Minnesota. We will also celebrate Kris from 2:00 - 5:00 pm on Friday, February 4th at Ballard Elks Lodge #827 6411 Seaview Avenue N. W. Seattle. WA. 98107. Masks and proof of vaccination required.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider donating to cancer research at, "philanthropy.mayoclinic.org"

