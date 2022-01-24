Kristine Conway Harmeyer

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TONIGHT UNTIL 6 AM
CST TUESDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 AM CST TUESDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO 10 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the first
Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills
as low as 35 below zero. For the second Wind Chill Advisory,
very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 AM to 9 AM CST
Tuesday. For the first Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 AM CST
Tuesday. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, from 9 AM Tuesday
to 10 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
SEATTLE, WA — Kristine passed away, at the age of 61 in Seattle from complications of a stroke.
Kris was born in Waseca, Minnesota and graduated in 1979 from Waseca High School. Then went on to earn a B. S. Degree in paralegal studies from Winona state university in Minnesota. After spending several years in the insurance industry Kris found her calling. She then started her own business "Advocate for the Injured" where she was able to help numerous people, who suffered from pre existing conditions, get much needed health insurance.
Preceded in death are her parents, John Joseph and Verla Conway and brother Steven Conway of Waseca, Minnesota, and brother Patrick Conway of Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Kris is survived by her husband of 34 years, Steve Harmeyer, and their son Reed C. Harmeyer of Seattle and sisters Beth Taylor of St Paul, Minnesota, Mary Conway and Alice Brown of Charleston, South Carolina, Jeff Conway from Mesa, Arizona and John Conway from Waseca, Minnesota. There will be a "Celebration of Life" in early Spring in Waseca, Minnesota. We will also celebrate Kris from 2:00 - 5:00 pm on Friday, February 4th at Ballard Elks Lodge #827 6411 Seaview Avenue N. W. Seattle. WA. 98107. Masks and proof of vaccination required.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider donating to cancer research at, "philanthropy.mayoclinic.org"