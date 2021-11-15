WASECA — Robert J. Telma, age 75 of Waseca,MN, passed away on October 25, 2021 while with his family in North Carolina.
Born June 25, 1946 in Chicago, IL he is the son of Joseph and Bernice (Lesniak) Telma. He graduated from Gordon Tech high school in Chicago, IL and following high school he had a football scholarship to Yankton college in Yankton,SD. After graduating with his business degree he married Ardith (Wood) in Murdo,SD. He served in the army and became a staff sergeant of the first Calvary division in Vietnam. Following his discharge from the Army he and his family lived in Chicago,IL until moving to Waseca, MN to work for EF Johnson and Johnson Components for over 20 years. Bob also worked locally at the Arabian Horse Times, Casey's, and he delivered flowers for Waseca Floral.
Bob's number one love was his family his next love was golf and he played it whenever he could.
His family included former wife and good friend Ardith Beveridge, his loving children Bryant (BJ)Telma and Cristin Parrish (Mike), and his treasured grandson Joseph Parrish. Sisters Veronica Ezop (deceased)(Steven-deceased) and Maryann Jensen (Rick), nieces and nephews Paul Ezop (deceased) (Jennifer), Kenneth Ezop (Jennifer-divorced), Lauren Hughes (C. Tanner) and Derrick Jensen (deceased).
A celebration of Bob will be held at the Waseca American Legion on Saturday November 13th from 3pm-6pm.