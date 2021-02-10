WASECA — KEVIN NOEL LUDDEN, age 51 of Woodbury, formerly of Waseca died on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul.
Born on December 25, 1969 in Chillum, Maryland, he was the son of Laurence and Mary (Morrissey) Ludden. He graduated from Northwestern High School in Adelphi, MD and went on to graduate from the University of Maryland with a degree in English and minor in German. Kevin moved to Waseca in 1990 where he was employed with the Arabian Horse Times for over 20 years. He loved the outdoors and dogs and was especially proud of his Irish roots.
He is survived by his father, Laurence Ludden; two brothers, Brian (Phyllis) Ludden and Brendan (Carol) Ludden; one sister, Eileen Ludden; and nieces and nephews, Kelly Ludden, Amy Ludden, Ian Ludden, Devan Ludden, and Connor Ludden. He was preceded in death by his mother.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waseca. Visitation will be held on Friday, one hour before services at the church. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Waseca County.