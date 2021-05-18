WASECA, MN — JAMES "JIMMY" EUGENE FARLEY, age 79 of Waseca, passed away on May 13, 2021 at the Lakeshore Inn in Waseca surrounded by his family following a long battle with Parkinson's Disease and Dementia.
Jim was born August 10, 1941 to Raphael "Ray" and Genevieve (Lang) Farley. He graduated from Janesville High School in 1960. He served in the Army National Guard for four years. He then became owner and operator of Jim's Sportsman's in East Minneapolis. In 1966 he met and married Delphine "Del" Diedrich. In 1967 he sold his business and began working at Packaging Corporation in northeast Minneapolis. The country boy in him prevailed, however, and in 1974 he purchased the family farm. He loved farming and worked the farm with his two sons until they graduated from high school. He had miscellaneous jobs working for Pony Express, delivering the Home Magazine, the Shopper, and volunteer driving for MVAC taking seniors to appointments. He enjoyed hearing their stories. He had a wonderful sense of humor and could bring a smile to anyone's face.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Del of Waseca; four children, Lisa (Mike) Benson, Brian (Jody) Farley, Amy (Jason) Westphal, and Dean (Tiffany) Farley, all of Waseca; 12 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; 7 step-great-granddaughters; one sister, Margie Graif of Owatonna; one brother, Bob Farley of Janesville; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by both of his parents; a daughter in infancy; a brother, Joe Farley; three sisters, Mary Winegar, Jane Malterer, Lucy Herold; two sisters-in-law, Marueen and Renee Farley; two brothers-in-law, Joe Graif and Donald Winegar; a niece, Melissa Gerdts; and a nephew, Keith Malterer.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Janesville. Visitation will be held from 9:00AM until the time of the service at the church. A luncheon and celebration of Jim's life will be held at the Waseca American Legion following services. Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services in Janesville is handling the arrangements.