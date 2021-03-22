ORONOCO — After a short battle with cancer, Mary Jo Lynch-Fanning, 60, of Oronoco, MN, passed away peacefully at her home on March 18, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Mary Jo was born on October 20, 1960 in Rockford, Illinois, to Robert & Maxine Lynch. She graduated in 1978 from Waseca High School and then attended Rochester Area Vocational-Technical Institute graduating in 1979 with her LPN nursing degree. Upon graduation, she worked at Rochester Mayo Clinic Hospital in various departments for over 40 years.
On September 12, 1998, she married Dean Fanning in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Together they lived in Oronoco with their loving dog, Bentley.
Mary Jo had a natural gift of caring for others and loved her job. She served her patients with respect and true compassion. The love for her family and friends was apparent to all. She was everyone's favorite sister and Aunt. In her free time, she could be found working in her beautiful flower gardens. She looked forward to family gatherings and time spent with friends.
Mary Jo is survived by her husband, Dean. She is also survived by her siblings, Linda (Glenn) Nerbak, Deb (Jeff) Brasch, Janine (Jim) Hesch, Mike Lynch, Anne Kent (Kurt Schneider), Susan Kingston; brother-in-law, Jeff Fanning; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, George and Marie Fanning; brothers-in-law, Jeff Kingston and Tom Fanning; and nephew and Godson, Tyler Pint.
The memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home in Rochester, MN with Father Tom Loomis Officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service. Masks are required. Live stream of the service will be available.
A special thank you to Mayo Medical Oncology Team, Mayo Hospice, friends and neighbors who have provided so much support and compassion throughout Mary Jo's illness.
Memorials are preferred to Rochester Mayo Hospice.
The memorial service will be streamed at https://youtu.be/V0wbytEw1y0.
