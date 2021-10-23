Barbara J. Born

OWATONNA — Barbara "Barb" J. Born, 65, of Owatonna, died Saturday, October 23, 2021 surrounded by her family at Mayo Clinic Hospital - Methodist Campus in Rochester.
She was born September 18, 1956 in Mankato, to Donald and Betty Ulman. In 1974, she graduated in the first class from Mankato East. After Graduation, Barb moved to Waseca and worked at E.F. Johnsons. While working there she met Bruce Born and they married shortly after on April 23rd 1977. They made their home in rural Owatonna where they raised their three children and were able to enjoy 44 years at each other's side.
Barb was a homemaker and enjoyed raising their children for many years. She later worked as a cook at Maplewood Restaurant in Waseca and also at Kids Korner in Owatonna. Barb loved spending time with her family, especially spoiling the grandkids. One of her greatest gifts was cooking and baking. Many memories include making dozens of cookies and gifting them to family and friends. Barb also enjoyed gardening, cross stitching and sewing. She was often cheering on the Chicago Bears and her family at their sporting activities.
She is survived by her husband Bruce Born; sons Jason (Katie) Born of Owatonna, Jon (Sami) Born of Austin; daughter Sara (Chris) Harkema of Owatonna; grandchildren Wyatt, Jeremy, Shelby, Sawyer, Avery, Kaydance Born, Paisley and Griffin Harkema; parents Donald (Betty) Ulman of Mankato; brothers Joel (Janet) Ewert of Motley, Richard (Belinda) of Killeen, TX; sisters Ann (Mark) Williams of Waldorf, Mona Frisk of Waseca, Denice (John) Proehl of Waseca; and many nieces, nephews and special extended family.
Visitation will be held at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna on October 28th from 4PM-7PM. Memorial Service will be held at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna at 7PM on October 28th, 2021.