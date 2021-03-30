GILBERT, ARIZONA — Donna Jean Sutter, 89, of Gilbert, Arizona passed away on March 7, 2021.
She was born in Mankato, Minnesota to Charles and Mary (Kluge) Splett.
She is survived by her three children, Dean Sutter (Cherylee), Rick Sutter (Karen) and Debbie Selvik (Bruce), as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Gene, as well as their daughter Becky Lee.
