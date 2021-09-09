Barbara Ellis

JANESVILLE, MN — Barbara Ann Ellis, age 90, passed away peacefully, on September 7, 2021 at Whispering Creek in Janesville, MN.
A Private family service will be held at Woodland Hills Funeral Home in Mankato, MN. Burial will be in the family plot at Woodland Hills Memorial Park.
Barb was born on December 30, 1930, in Mankato, MN, to Cecil and Florence (Heiser) Ellis. She attended school in the Mankato school system and graduated from Mankato High School in 1949. Later on, she went on to enjoy a long career working for the Mankato Citizen's Telephone Company, retiring in 1993. She was a hard-working, independent woman, who took pride in the life she had built for herself. She spent over 50 years tending to her lake cabin on Madison Lake, where she made many great memories with her lifelong partner, Dennis Peterson who passed away in 2004. They enjoyed entertaining their many family and friends, boating, and supporting the local taverns.
Barbara is survived by her sister-in-law, Janice Ellis of Mankato, MN; her niece, Shelly Dunkin and nephews, Todd Ellis, Scott Ellis and David Ellis. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Florence Ellis; brothers, Gordon Ellis and Lowell Ellis as well as nieces, Pam Rahn and Diane Wolfe and nephew, Brad Ellis.
Barb's family would like to thank the staff at Whispering Creek in Janesville for their wonderful caring support during the past few years. They would also like to thank St. Croix Hospice for their caring support during the last few weeks.