WASECA — GREGG "MARTY" MARTIN, life long resident of Waseca, passed away unexpectedly on July 19, 2021, at his home reaching the age of 72.
Born on November 30, 1948, in Waseca to Robert and Lorraine (Papke) Martin. He attended Waseca Public Schools graduating with the class of 1966. Gregg furthered his education at Mankato State University where he graduated with a B.A. in Education in 1970. He began his teaching career in New Richland before taking a position as a Jr. High Social Studies teacher with the Shakopee School District where he worked until retirement. Gregg didn't just teach through out his career but also refereed hundreds of boys and girls basketball games, football games and umped baseball games. In the summer he taught drivers education in Shakopee throughout his career and even after his retirement up until last year due to the pandemic. It is no question that Gregg had left a lasting impact on his students during his years as an educator. He is remembered as an honest and kind man. Gregg enjoyed playing slow-pitch softball for many years in Waseca. He also loved cars, as long as they were white and especially convertibles. Gregg was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Waseca.
Survived by his brother, Scott (Holly) Martin of Medina; numerous cousins, friends and his students.
Preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral Service will be 1:00 PM on Friday, July 23, 2021 at Grace Lutheran Church in Waseca with Pastor Scott Olson officiating. Interment will be in Woodville Cemetery. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.