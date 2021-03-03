WASECA — Glenwood Neumann, age 99, formerly of Waseca, died on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at the Thomas Rest Haven Nursing Home in Coon Rapids, Iowa.
Born on March 7, 1921, in rural New Richland, Minnesota to Harry and Hannah Mable (Bergum) Neumann. Glenwood and his twin sister, Pearl, attended a one room schoolhouse where they would ride their ponies to and from each day. He loved to share his many memories of growing up on the family farm near New Richland. He fondly remembered playing with their St. Bernard and fishing in the nearby creeks.
On November 13, 1943, Glenwood was drafted into the United States Army where he honorably served his country during World War II. During his time in the service, Glenwood attained the rank of Staff Sergeant. He received the Purple Heart and Combat Infantry Badge along with Marksmanship and Good Conduct Honors. Glenwood was honorably discharged on February 16, 1946, and returned to Waseca, Minnesota. On September 2, 1946, Glenwood was united in marriage to Ardell Muedeking at St. John Lutheran Church in Waseca. Together they shared 54 years of marriage before Ardell passed away on May 1, 2000.
Glenwood began his working career at the Waseca Gamble Store which he later co-owned with Don Gedosch. Following Don's retirement, Glenwood continued to own and operate the Gamble Store until his retirement in the mid-1980's. He loved meeting and greeting his customers and helping them with whatever they needed, from sharpening skates, making house calls to repair appliances and especially giving away one bicycle a year. One of Glenwood's life-long hobbies was car shopping. He was always buying, selling, trading, or thinking about cars. In retirement he kept busy traveling to his daughter and son-in-law's farm in Iowa to fix, repair, or build things. He loved entertaining his two grandchildren, Ian, and Savanna, giving advice as they grew, and sharing his love of animals with them, especially dogs and horses.
Glenwood lived a good, long life. Helping people whenever he could and gaining a big, strong heart through those efforts. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Glenwood is survived by his daughter, Kay Neumann and her husband, Jonathan Judson; grandchildren: Ian (Kallie) Judson, and Savanna (Nolan Schultes) Judson; niece, Debra (Jim) Hosfield; four nephews: Mike (Mary) Muedeking, Mark (Katie) Muedeking, Craig (Susan) Muedeking, and Todd (Nancy) Dalaska; sister-in-law, Francis Muedeking.
A public graveside service will be held on Glenwood's 100th Birthday, March 7, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Le Sueur River Lutheran Cemetery in rural New Richland.
In lieu of cards or flowers, donations can be made to St. John's Lutheran Church in Waseca and Le Sueur River Lutheran Church in New Richland.