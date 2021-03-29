WASECA — HELEN LILLIAN ROE, age 87 of Waseca, passed away on the afternoon of Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Whispering Creek Nursing Home in Janesville.
Born in Waseca on May 19, 1933, Helen was the daughter of Charles and Lillian (Wobschall) Ross. She attended school in Waseca before continuing her education at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester to become an LPN in 1951. On November 7, 1953 Helen married Aloysius F. Roe in Owatonna. She worked at the Waseca Hospital from 1965 until 1980, and then worked as a Paraprofessional in the Special Education classes at the Waseca Central Intermediate School from 1980 until her retirement in 1997. She was a long-time member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waseca.
Helen is survived by four children, Michael (Barbara) Roe of Spicer, Becky (Doug) Sorenson of Eagle Lake, Mark (Robyn) Roe of Medina, and Ann (Bob) Schulz of New Hope; eleven grandchildren, Brandy (Nick) Pyle of Castleton, ND, Kindahl (Phillip) Larson of Eagan, Whitney (Tom) Agrimson of Lonsdale, Martha Sorenson of Minneapolis, Nick (Alyssa) Sorenson of Mankato, Charlie Sorenson and his fiancé Darian Thompson of Mankato, Brittany (Matt) Whalen of Rogers, Alexander Roe of Medina, Tony Scherber of Crystal, Matt (Mallory) Scherber of Crystal, and Hannah Schulz of Chicago, IL; fourteen great-grandchildren; and two siblings, Norma Seifert of Elysian and Dale Ross of Walker. She was preceded in death by both of her parents; her husband; one grandson, Benjamin Roe; two brothers, Orville and Edward; four sisters, Ethel, Hazel, Lorraine, and Margaret; and one special niece, Jennifer Kono.
Private family services will be held at Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services in Waesca. Interment will follow at Woodville Cemetery in Waseca. In lieu of floral gifts, memorials may be directed to Sacred Heart Catholic School in memory of Helen. dennisfuneralhomes.com