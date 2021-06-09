Carolyn M. (Kahnke) Waldron

SILVER SPRING, MD — On May 31, 1948 in Waseca, Minnesota, I was given the gift of life. On May 10, 2021, in Washington, DC, I had to give it back.
My work here was done, even though I'm sure that there was one more opinion needed from me. I received an offer that I couldn't refuse and the promise of a reunion with family and friends that I have been missing for a long time. Please don't call, text, or email, as I will not reply.
Hopefully someone will be available to remind y'all to call your sister on her birthday, wipe the refrigerator door handles from sticky fingers and make sure there is always chocolate in the candy dish. The little things in life do bring the most happiness!!
Being the second addition to the family and the oldest daughter of Stanley and Lucille (Lennon) Kahnke, I was a child of the early 50s. Children of that time frame were still mainly seen and not heard. The neighbors and relatives probably thought we were all deaf mutes! We learned that TV was for news and the Ed Sullivan Show and not cartoons. With a contingent of 20-30 peers in the southwest Waseca area, a nightly game of tin can off or hide and seek kept us occupied, after the table was cleared and the dishes were washed of course! Along with my brothers and sisters, I attended Sacred Heart Catholic School in Waseca and found organization, confidence, and a love of challenges, thanks to my bright classmates. Sister Giovanni, OSF can be attributed to my love of all music and my tendency to quite frequently be humming a tune. Perhaps, if you are quiet enough, you may hear me singing with the angels! After a brief stint at Mankato State College, I realized it was not the answer for the future, so I headed to Rochester and St. Mary's School of Nursing. Graduating with an LPN degree, I did work in the medical field off and on over the years.
In 1969, I married Lyle Waldron, moved to Maryland, and was gifted with three wonderful children (Erica and Mason Wynocker of Bay Village, OH, Christopher and Kara Waldron of Waseca, and Matthew Waldron of Silver Spring, MD). I was promoted to the position of domestic engineer and held that title for many years. Yep, I washed clothes, cooked meals, cleaned house, assisted in the appraisal office and pretty much kept the family on track with their commitments. When I was referred to as the "Sarg", I smiled, knowing it was a term of endearment. I became a carpool mom, eclectic collector, art appreciator, genealogy buff and avid reader. As a thank you for all of my motherly skills, my children blessed me with four FABULOUS grandchildren (Bella and Drew Wynocker and Nicholas and Ellery Waldron). Nothing better than a "Nana, love ya", hugs and kisses!!!, AHHH, "Tell me again".
I'm grateful for the wonderful people I have met along the way. Whether a simple chat or a long friendship, I have learned and shared much from all of you. I take many wonderful memories with me as life was good! Truthfully, I have made a few errors along the way, and apologized appropriately, but one or two a decade is certainly pardonable. There won't be any statues in my honor or streets named after me. That's OK, as far too often they are just a depository of bird poop.
If you are so inclined to spend money in my memory, please forgo the flower route. I humbly suggest Juvenile Diabetes or Special Olympics as needy charities.
That's all for this life. Stand tall, shoulders back, yet remember to be humble and kind! I'll see you again at heaven's gate.
A funeral mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waseca on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, one hour before services at the church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Waseca.