Kenneth Klinger

WASECA — KENNETH AMBROZ KLINGER, age 78, of Waseca died on Wednesday morning, November 10, 2021 at Lake Shore Inn in Waseca.
Born on April 30, 1943 in Waterville to Harold and Thelma (Stamereilers) Klinger. Kenneth grew up in Waseca and attended Waseca Public Schools. On April 18, 1970, Kenneth was united in marriage to Linda Tollefson in Morristown. Throughout his life, he worked at Birds Eye, Tollefson Sanitation, and Waste Management until retiring in 2005. He enjoyed riding bike and his scooter around town as well as mowing lawns. Kenneth was a good dad and husband; he will be dearly missed.
Kenneth is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda of Waseca; sons: Troy of Waseca and Tony (Heidi) of Waseca; grandchildren: Carter, Anthony, Tyler, and Kellen Klinger; great grandsons: Sterling Klinger and Beckett Bruder. He is also survived by his brothers-in-law: Donald (Joyce) Tollefson of Scottsville, KY, and Dennis Tollefson of Marshall; sister-in-law, Marian (Larry) Madson of Mankato; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents and brothers: Wayne and Donald Klinger.
Private family graveside service will be held at Woodville Cemetery in Waseca.