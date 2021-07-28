Steven J. Hanson

BLAINE — STEVEN JON HANSON, of Blaine, Minnesota, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday morning, July 25, 2021, at the age of 74.
Born on October 5, 1946, in Springfield, Minnesota to Louis and Joyce (Albertson) Hanson. He grew up in Waseca and graduated from Waseca High School with the class of 1965. Following his education, Steven joined the Army and served in the military until 1966.
Steve was a hard-working family man who started a successful business - Minnesota Petroleum Service. He was actively involved with his children's sports, school events and Scouts, taking them to almost every State Park in Minnesota. In his later years, Steve enjoyed boating, fishing, gardening, theater, and cooking (meticulously planning and preparing every holiday meal).
Steven is survived by his wife, Kathleen Lind; children: Tanya, Wayne, Jason, Jeremy, and Sylvia; grandchildren: Haidon, Damian, Dawson, Zander, Zachary, and Zaylee. He is also survived by his brother, David Hanson; sister-in-law, Colleen Hanson; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral Service will be 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Waseca. Interment will be in Woodville Cemetery. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.