MANKATO — Mankato resident Bonnie (Bernita) Doering Gallagher died on November 12, 2021 at Pathstone Living.
Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be at Woodland Hills Memorial Park. The service will be livestreamed at www.mankatomortuary.com.
Bonnie was born on July 23, 1929 to John and Anna (Nissen) Flintrop in Vernon Center. Her parents immigrated from Holland to the United States in 1922. Bonnie attended school in Good Thunder and Waseca, graduating from Sacred Heart High School in Waseca. She attended the College of St. Teresa in Winona. Her career in Health Information Services took her to several hospitals, nursing homes and quality review organizations. She ended her career in the Health Information Technology Program at Rasmussen College.
Bonnie was united in marriage to Kenneth Doering on November 3, 1956, at SS. Peter and Paul's Catholic Church in Mankato until his death on April 14, 1986. She was later married to Judge Lawrence Gallagher on May 27, 1995, at St. Mary's Catholic Church Historical Site in St. Mary's Township, Waseca until his death on June 18, 1996.
Bonnie has been a member of St. John's Catholic Church, Mankato Serra Club, ISJ Auxiliary, Friends of Pathstone, and Mankato Area Lifelong Learners. She enjoyed volunteering at her church, ISJ Hospital and Pathstone, as well as traveling, going to the theatre and spending time with family & friends.
She is survived by her children, Barb (Kurt) Woodruff of North Mankato, Jan (Kim) Rupprecht of Pine Island, Peg (Brian Halvorson) Finnegan of North Mankato and Tom (Kelly) Doering of Scottsdale, AZ. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jason (Laura) Woodruff, Shannon Finnegan, Ryan Finnegan, Megan (Brett) Oertli, Justin (Molly) Woodruff, Nick (Marina) Doering, Maddie (Dani Ramis) Doering, Lauren (Jack Aagesen) Rupprecht, Erin Rupprecht; step grandchildren, Zac Rupprecht, Lauren (Aaron) Lee, Natalie (Jake) Dirks and Brandon Halvorson; as well as great grandchildren, Madison, Tyler and Jackson. She is also survived by Larry's children, Tim (Mary) Gallagher, Sean (Fernanda Bes) Gallagher, Patrick (Joan Parks) Gallagher, Meghan (Chuck) Breen, Molly (Tim) Carter, Brendan (Gretchen) Gallagher and their children and grandchildren. Also survived by her sister-in-law, Carol Radunz; former son-in-law, Mike Finnegan; and many nieces, nephews and friends, as well as cousins in Holland.
She was preceded in death by Ken and Larry; her siblings, Joseph (Margaret) Flintrop, August Flintrop, and Teresa (William) McGuire; former sister-in-law, Dolores Flintrop; in-laws, Roger and Mary Lou Doering and Robert Radunz.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the donor's choice or St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Epilepsy Foundation or Parkinson Disease Foundation.