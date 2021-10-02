Linda Fell

WASECA — LINDA LEE FELL, age 67, of Waseca died on September 28, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato following a short fight with melanoma.
Born on April 1, 1954, in Mankato to Ronald and Arlene (Kletschka) Monson. Linda grew up in Waseca and graduated from Waseca High School in 1972. The fall after graduation she was united in marriage to Robert Fell on September 30, 1972, at St. John Lutheran Church in Waseca. Together they made their home in Waseca where they raised their three children.
Linda worked various jobs in the community including Mutual Insurance Company, Clear Lake Press, Colony Court and most recently as a para at Waseca High School in addition to being a stay at home mom. Linda was a natural caregiver! She loved arts and crafts and was known to interject her own creative flair to any project she came across on Pinterest. She also enjoyed gardening and shopping, especially at old navy. Although her hobbies could keep her plenty busy, her grandkids always came first. Linda wasn't your average 67 year old; she was young at heart. She will be dearly missed by her children, grandchildren, and friends.
Linda is survived by her three children: Christie (Tim) Christensen, Bianca (Ryan) Guritz and Joel (Shari) Fell all of Waseca; nine grandchildren: Hayden, Abby and Emma Christensen, Grace, Dawson, Daniel and Jocelyn Guritz, and Skilir, Harley, and Weston Fell. She is also survived by her siblings: Dianna Monson of Owatonna, Ron (Carrie) Monson of Waseca, Wanda Moses of Waseca and Mary (Dale) Hoy of Waseca.
Preceded in death by her parents and sister in infancy.
A Celebration of Linda's Life will be from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at the Third Street Chapel of Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services.