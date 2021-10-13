MAPLE GROVE, MINNESOTA — Sherry Lynn Heil, age 51, of Maple Grove passed away on September 26, 2021.
Sherry was born in Waseca on September 27, 1969 to Roger and Pat (Thomas) Bahr. Sherry graduated from Waseca High School, Mankato State University and Central Lakes College. Sherry lived in Maple Grove, Minnesota with her husband Jack. She loved her parents and brothers and adored her nieces and nephews.
After earning her degree in computer science at Central Lakes College, Sherry spent most of her career in Software Quality Assurance. She was a hard worker, and she was very good at her job. People were drawn to Sherry because she was always happy and had an infectious laugh.
Sherry loved the outdoors. She and Jack spent many weekends every summer camping and traveling Minnesota's north shore. She loved hiking, fishing, and identifying native plants and flowers. At home she loved to plant flowers and work in the garden and loved watching the many birds that came to her feeders.
Sherry was preceded in death by her mother, Pat.
She is survived by her husband, Jack; her father, Roger Bahr; her siblings, Steve Bahr, Jeff (Kim) Sosalla-Bahr and Dwayne Bahr.