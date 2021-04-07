Arthur "Art" Emick

WASECA — ARTHUR BENJAMIN EMICK, age 80, of Waseca passed away peacefully in his home at Traditions of Waterville on March 18th 2021.
Art was born on March 30th 1940, in Watertown, MN to Arthur and Jeanette Emick. In 1960 he married Beverly Jane Bruhn of Albert Lea MN.
A man of many talents and interests, his legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of those he shared his time with.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife in 2011, and is survived by his daughters: Tammy, Shelley and Paula, as well as seventeen cherished grand and great-grandchildren.
Art was laid to rest at St. John's Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery on March 19th. A celebration of his life will be held at the Mill Event Center in Waseca on Earth Day April 22, 2021 from 3:00 - 7:00.
Those wishing to honor Art's life are encouraged to consider planting a tree in his name or making a donation to Hawk Ridge Observatory in Duluth or the National Eagle Center in Wabasha.