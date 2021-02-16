JANESVILLE — TERRANCE "TERRY" RAPHAEL CAHILL, age 65, of Janesville died peacefully on Monday afternoon, February 15, 2021 at his home on Lake Elysian with his family by his side.
Terry was born on April 15, 1955, in Mankato to Raphael John and Blanche Rosela (Convey) Cahill. He grew up in Janesville and attended Janesville High School, graduating with the class of 1973. Terry continued his education at Mankato State College where he studied Pre-Pharmacy and went on to receive his Pharmacy Degree in 1978, from South Dakota State University in Brookings, South Dakota. During his time in Pre-Pharmacy school, he met his future wife at a wedding dance, Barbara Clare Kluntz and shortly after they were united in marriage at the Newman Center in Mankato on August 23, 1975. Together they began their married life while Terry was finishing his education in South Dakota. Following his education, Terry completed his internship at Metropolitan Pharmacy in Minneapolis and went on to work as the managing Pharmacist at White Drug in Faribault. In June of 1981, Terry took over the local Janesville Pharmacy from Lloyd Simon and renamed it "Cahill Pharmacy" which he owned and operated for 33 years. After selling his pharmacy to Thrifty White he continued working as a pharmacist until his retirement in 2016, but continued to be active doing relief work when needed.
Terry was dedicated to his community of Janesville. He served as President and on the board of directors for the Janesville Chamber of Commerce, leader in putting on Hay Daze for over 20 years where he oversaw the parade. Terry was a member of the Sportsmen's Club where he helped organize the community swimming pool by creating the "Pick-up" Raffle and managed the Sportsmen's Campground for seven years as well as putting on the annual fishing contest. He was also a member of the Janesville Golf Associating where he helped spearhead the start of Prairie Ridge Golf Course. Terry was a lifelong faithful member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Janesville where he served as a member of the finance board for many years as well as a lector, usher and Eucharistic minister. It is to no one's surprise, because of his devotion to the community of Janesville, Terry was awarded the Paul Harris Fellow Award from the Janesville Rotary Club. In his free time, Terry enjoyed boating, snowmobiling, golfing, carpentry, mowing the lawn and doing yard work. Above all else he cherished his family, and in recent years he looked forward to watching his grandchildren participate in their various activities. He will be dearly missed.
Terry is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Barb; children: Mike (Katie) Cahill of Janesville, Mary (Bryan) White of Elysian and Dan (Anna) Cahill of Robbinsdale; seven grandchildren: Jacob, Jack, and Luke Cahill, Elizabeth and Lauren White, and Fiona and Daisy Cahill. He is also survived by his sister: Ruth (Gary) Paur of Gilby, ND; brother-in-law, Gary Kahnke of Shakopee; sisters-in-law: Elizabeth Kinney of Cleveland, Mary (Curt) Grover of Cottage Grove, Lynn Kluntz of Cleveland, Teresa Hankins of Litchfield, Helen Kluntz of Cleveland, Rita Kluntz of Cleveland, Cecelia (Don) Patton of Montevideo, Julie (Darryl) Larson of Elbow Lake, Harriet (Bruce) Moir of Litchfield; brother-in-law, James (Marilyn) Kluntz of Cleveland; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents; sister, Patricia "Pat" Kahnke; mother-in-law and father-in-law: John and Frances Kluntz; brothers-in-law: Robert (Mary Kay) Kluntz, John Kluntz, David Kinney, and Bernard Hankins; sister-in-law, Patricia Kluntz.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Janesville with Fr. Brian Mulligan as Celebrant. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at St. Ann Catholic Church and continue until the time of the Mass.
Memorials are preferred to the St. Ann Parish Center "Project Renew".