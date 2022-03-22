SHAKOPEE — TERRIE LEE KING, age 74, of Waterville, died on Monday, March 21, 2022 at All Saints Senior Living in Shakopee.
Born on September 1, 1947, in Waseca to Herman and Mary Lou (Luker) Solyntjes. Terrie attended Waterville Public School, graduating with the class of 1966. She continued her education at Mankato State College where she studied Health and Physical Education. On July 5, 1969, Terrie was united in marriage to James King at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Faribault. Together they lived in Mankato while Terrie taught at Minnesota Lake for five years. Terrie and Jim moved to Marquette, Michigan for a short time before making their home in Waterville where they raised their two children. While raising her family, Terrie was a stay at home mom. Later in life she worked various jobs including at Lake Country Sales, Wholesale Tire and Itron. Terrie also served as a lifeguard and taught swimming lessons for many years at the Waterville Swimming Beach. In 2000, Terrie took over as the matriarch of the Solyntjes family following her mother passing. Terrie and Jim were also spent years taking care of her father, Herman prior to his passing. She enjoyed Camping across the Midwest and swimming. She is remembered for the love, care and compassion she shared with everyone whom she crossed paths with, especially her neighbors, church, and family. Terry was an active member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Waterville.
Terrie is survived by her loving husband of 52 year, James of Shakopee; children: Richard (Mary Kay) King of Shakopee, and Jennifer (Spencer) Davczyk of Wausau, WI; six grandchildren: Alexander and Julia King, and Payton, Carson, Reagan, and Alyson Davczyk; siblings: Diane Berndt of Waterville, Eileen (Bruce) Atherton of Elko, Ruth Solyntjes of Waterville, and Ronald Solyntjes of Cottage Grove; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents; brother, Dewain Solyntjes; and brother-in-law: Edward Berndt.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Waterville. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Waterville. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM and continue until the time of the service at the church on Friday.