Gordon R. Wobschall

WASECA — Gordon Robert Wobschall, age 93 of Waseca passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021.
Gordy was born on February 20, 1928 to Fred C. Wobschall and Mabel I. (Schauer) Wobschall Johnson in Waseca, MN and attended rural county elementary school. He married Dorothy Ann (Siebert) October 23, 1953 in Mason City, Iowa.
He worked at the Chevrolet Dealership in Waseca for 55 years. He served in the military as a motor vehicle mechanic from 1946 to 1947.
Gordy spent many hours in his basement building wooden model vehicles, which earned him several ribbons at the Waseca County Fair. He also enjoyed fishing, bowling and spending time with his grandsons. He was a longtime member of St. John Lutheran Church.
Gordy is survived by his son Randy (Marlys), grandsons Scott and Kevin of Apple Valley, MN, sister Bernice Blastervold of Rush City, MN, sister-in-law Evelyn Pierce of Vancouver, Washington, nieces and nephew.
Proceeded in death by his parents, wife Dorothy, brothers Harold, Vernon and Milton (Mush), sister-in-laws Betty Jordahl, Donna Neuendorf and Goldie Keyes, brother-in-laws Delmar Jordahl, Leon Pierce, Dale Keyes and Bud Blastervold.
A special thanks to the staff at Colony Court, Waseca, and Mayo Clinic Hospice for their compassionate care.
A public visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until Noon on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at the Third Street Chapel of Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services in Waseca. A private interment will follow at Woodville Cemetery. dennisfuneralhomes.com