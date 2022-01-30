WASECA — BONNIE LOU ZIMMERMAN, age 90, of Waseca died on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at United Hospital in St. Paul.
Born on August 4, 1931, in Waseca, Minnesota, she was the daughter of Eugene and Mary (Downie) Freeman. She attended Morton High School in Chicago, Illinois. Bonnie married Otto Jes and they were later divorced. Bonnie married Francis "Joe" Zimmerman on November 21, 1966, at the Little Brown Church in Iowa. Together they lived and farmed in Waseca County. Bonnie enjoyed sewing, knitting, and making doughnuts and monster cookies. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Catholic Daughters. She was also a life member of the VFW and American Legion Auxiliaries.
She is survived by her children, Thomas (Roxanne) Jes of Plymouth, Robert Jes of Butte, MT, Steve Jes of Waseca, Clifford (Sandy) Jes of Waseca, Patty Jo (John) Hanson of Kasson, Bruce (Tracy) Zimmerman of Waseca, and Ann (Brian) McElmury of Kasson; 14 grandchildren; and 24 great grandchildren. She is also survived by siblings: Joseph (Paulette) Freeman of Las Vegas, NV, and Mary Margaret (David) Alexander of Kalispell, MT; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one brother, Robert Freeman; and one sister, Adelle Hopkins.
Memorial Service will be 11:00 AM on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at the State Street Chapel of Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services in Waseca. Interment will be held on a later date at Calvary Cemetery in Waseca. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM and continue until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral chapel.
Bonnie's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the Medford Care Center for the exceptional care their mother received.