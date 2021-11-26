WASECA — FRANCES LYDIA MUEDEKING, age 98, of Waseca, died on Monday evening, November 22, 2021, at Lake Shore Inn of Waseca.
Born on March 28, 1923, in Waseca to Frank and Lydia (Draheim) Wood. She grew up on the Wood Family Farm south of Waseca and attended Waseca High School, graduating with the class of 1941. Following her education, Francis worked for Wolff & Habein in Waseca, which is where she met her future husband, Lawrence "Bob" Muedeking. They were later united in marriage on September 22, 1946, at the Wood Family Farm. Together they shared 70 years of marriage before Bob passed away on February 23, 2017. She enjoyed cooking, tending to her flower garden, and reading. In her later years, Francis stayed active reading the newspaper daily, completing word searches and participating in the various activities held at Latham Place and Lake Shore Inn. Frances was family focused and a devoted lifelong member of First Congregational Church in Waseca where she served as treasurer for many years. She is remembered by family and others for her many delicious recipes, especially monster cookies. She will be dearly missed.
Frances is survived by her son, Craig (Susan) of Grants Pass, OR; brother-in-law, Emery Weber of Waseca; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents, husband, four sisters, and two brothers.
Funeral Service will be 11:00 AM on Monday, November 29, 2021, at First Congregational Church in Waseca. Interment will be in Woodville Cemetery. Gather of Family and Friends will be for one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.
Memorial preferred to First Congregational Church in Waseca.