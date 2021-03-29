WASECA — LORNA MARVEL SEXTON, passed away at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester on the morning of Palm Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the age of 98. She was a long time Waseca resident, spending her last years under the excellent care and friendships at Colony Court in Waseca.
Born on January 8, 1923, at the family farm, one mile north of Smiths Mill to Julius and Edna (Popham) Krause. She was the last remaining child, preceded in death by Evelyn (Willard) Werth, Marjorie (Roland Sr.) Wagner, Alvin Krause, Harvey Krause, Lois (Harvey) Kohlhoff, Ardis Krause and Janet Jasper. Lorna is also preceded in death by her special nephew, Charles "Chuck" Krause and Lorna's dear friend, Amanda Anderson.
Lorna was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Smiths Mill. She attended grade school in Smiths Mill and graduated from Janesville High School with the class of 1940. Lorna was united in marriage to Francis Sexton on November 26, 1941, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Waterville. Together they shared only 25 years of marriage before Francis passed away on December 15, 1966.
Lorna's working career began as a young girl, cleaning house for Taylor's and Swain's earning 10 cents an hour. She also worked for the Waseca Canning Company, Herters for 26 1/2 years, Brown Printing for 10 years, and at Sexton's Café. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary and Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waseca where she was active in bible study groups and a member of Catholic Daughters. Lorna enjoyed volunteering at the Waseca Hospital and American Red Cross Blood Mobile. She enjoyed fishing, gardening, playing cards, bingo and knitting; she hand-knitted over 100 lap robes for the VA in Minneapolis. Lorna never had children but was very proud to be a godmother to: Bruce, Bill, Reg, Tim, Kathy, Jim, Mike, Joan, Julie, and Katie. Lorna's laugh and sense of humor will be remembered and cherished by all that were blessed to know her.
Lorna is survived by her sister-in-law, Katie Krause of Arizona. She was also survived by many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews.
A public visitation will be from 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM on Thursday, April, 1, 2021 at the STATE STREET CHAPEL of Dennis Funeral & Cremation Service in Waseca with a private family service to follow. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Waseca.
Memorials are preferred to Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waseca.