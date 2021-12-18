ELYSIAN — LINDA ANN SHELL, age 67 of Elysian, died as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident near Pemberton on Thursday, December 16, 2021.
Born in Waseca on April 11, 1954, Linda was the daughter of Donald Martin and Irene Delores (Berndt) Lau. She graduated from Waldorf High School with the class of 1972. In 1973 Linda was married to Alan Lewer. Together they had two daughters and shared 13 years of marriage before they divorced. Linda was later married to Blake Shell for several years before their divorce. Most of her life Linda worked as a homemaker but in recent years she worked in radio and newspaper advertising. She enjoyed baking, playing bingo, all things Christmas (she was known for her Christmas cookie gifts), and spending time with her friends and family.
Linda is survived by two daughters, Tammy (Joel) Fienen of North Mankato and Leann (Shane) Johnson of Eagan; her mother, Irene Lau of Waseca; two grandchildren, Graham and Gabrielle Johnson; one sister, Marcia Hagen of Waseca; one niece, Jennifer (Daniel) Kirchen of Mesa, AZ; and two great-nieces, Brennen and Devon Mittelstaedt. She was preceded in death by her father; and one nephew, Jeremy Hagen.
A memorial visitation will be held from 4-6 PM on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at the third street chapel of Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services. Closing prayers will begin at 6:00 PM. dennisfuneralhomes.com