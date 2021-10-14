WASECA — Kathleen (Kate) Peterson, age 71, of Waseca died on October 12, 2021 (just 5 days short of her 72 birthday) at Colony Court Foxdale following a long struggle with dementia.
Born on October 17, 1949, in St. Peter to Thomas and Fern (Wolfram) Coleman. Kate grew up in LeSueur and attended St. Anne's and LeSueur High School, graduating in 1967. She married the love of her life, Michael Peterson, on September 2, 1972. They moved to Waseca in 1975 where they made a warm and welcoming home and raised their two children, Scot and Jill.
Kate worked at various jobs in the community including JC Penny (Waseca), State Farm, Grace Lutheran Church, Waseca Art Center and running her own cleaning service. She loved sewing, quilting, knitting and crocheting, decorating for the holidays, entertaining and caring for her flower garden, but most of all, she treasured every moment she spent with her beloved grandkids.
Kate is survived by her husband of 49 years, Mike, children Scot (Jenise) Peterson of Janesville, Jill (Matt) Johnson of Excelsior, four grandchildren Taryn (Austin) Barton, Ayden Peterson, Ryer and Zoe Johnson. She is also survived by her siblings: Kevin (Carol) Coleman, Lake Zurich, Ill., Peg Coleman, Raleigh, NC, Mary Sallstrom, Minnetonka, Connie (Everett) LeVine, LeSueur, Joan (Steve) Schonning, Brooklyn Center and stepmother Mary Coleman, Mankato, step-siblings Don (Chris) Hettinga, Owatonna, Jodi Hettinga, Madison, WI, and Shari (Patrick) Baldwin, Owatonna, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Kate was greeted in Heaven by her parents, Tom and Fern Coleman and brother-in-law Craig Sallstrom, who preceded her in death.
A celebration of Kate's life will include a visitation from 4:00pm to 7:00pm on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at Christ Community Church, 2200 4th St NE, Waseca, MN 56093 and Service on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 10:00am at Christ Community Church, with a lunch reception to follow.
Kate's family would like to thank the staff at Colon Court Foxdale in Waseca and St. Croix Hospice for their gentle, caring support during the past year. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made in Kate's name to either St. Croix Hospice (Mankato) or Alzheimer's Association.