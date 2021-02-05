Eva Bickell

WASECA — EVA LOUISE BICKELL, age 73 of Waseca died peacefully at her home on Thursday, February 4, 2021.
Born on August 29, 1947 in Waseca, Minnesota, she was the daughter of Orlando and Kathryn "Chick" (Stephan) Seewald. Eva graduated from Waseca High School in 1965. She married Dennis Bickell on May 9, 1970 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Waseca. Eva worked for the E.F. Johnson Co. and Sprengeler Oil Co. before she began working for Waseca Public Schools. She enjoyed hardanger embroidery, reading, and celtic music.
Eva is survived by her husband, Dennis and son, Matthew of Waseca. She is also survived by two sisters, Susan (Steven) Jewison of Janesville and Lana (Terry) Phillips of Waseca; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, David Seewald.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 8, 2021 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Waseca. Visitation will be held on Monday, one hour before services at the church. Burial will take place at St. John's Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Iosco Township at a later date. dennisfuneralhomes.com