MARANA, AZ — Juena Rae (Popp) Philpott, 68, of Marana, Arizona, passed away on February 4, 2022, after a ten-year battle with Benson's syndrome, a deviant of Alzheimer's.
Juena was born in Waseca, Minnesota, on April 4, 1953, to the late Fred and Maxine Popp. She is survived by her spouse of thirty-eight years, Fred Philpott, two stepsons, Michael and Brett Philpott, their spouses and children, her sister Nancy Popp, cousins Mary Ann Spinler and Jim Tighe, and godmother, Bonnie Lewer.
She was a Waseca Central High School graduate and was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church in Waseca. She attended the University of Minnesota and, in 1975, moved to southern California, where she began a highly successful career in Human Resources Management with Fortune 500 companies. In the late 1990's she relocated to northern California, where a successful consulting business in the wine industry fulfilled a long-time passion for viticulture. In 2012, she and her husband moved permanently to Marana, Arizona, a suburb of Tucson, Arizona. Juena's talents were many. She was an avid reader, devoted wife, stepmother, and accomplished pianist. She lived life to the fullest and loved to laugh and entertain friends.
In loving memory of Juena Philpott, a Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, April 23, in Marana, Arizona. Donations can be made in memory of Juena Philpott to the Alzheimer's Association. Please designate specifically for Alzheimer's research. The family would like to express our thanks for Catalina Hospice of Tucson's incredible help and care.
To plant a tree in memory of Juena Philpott as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.