Rosella Marie Oestreich

LAKEVILLE — Rosella M. (Ewert) Oestreich, 95, of Lakeville, formerly of Rochester, Stewartville and Janesville, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Highview Hills in Lakeville.
Rosella was born in Waseca County on July 2, 1925. She was the daughter of Arthur and Clara Ewert. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother, Wilbur.
Rosella was baptized as an infant on July 26, 1925, and later confirmed in her faith as a youth, April 2, 1939, all at Trinity Lutheran Church in Janesville. She married Clifford Oestreich on October 26, 1947. She was active in her church, Lioness Club and 4H leadership. Rosella enjoyed her flower gardens, traveling, fishing, and she was an avid reader. She was known for her witty personality.
Rosella is survived by her children, Carol Clark, Dean (Joni) Oestreich, and Gwen (Bill) Whiting; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one niece and five nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at St. John's-Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Iosco Township, Waseca County with Rev. Brian Johnston from Trinity Lutheran Church in Janesville officiating.