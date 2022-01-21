JANESVILLE — ALICE ERNA JETTY ZELLMER, age 96 of Janesville, died on the morning of Friday, January 21, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.
Born in Waseca on May 29, 1925, Alice was the daughter of Otto and Gertrude (Geldner) Beier. She attended school in Waseca and graduated from Waseca Central High School with the class of 1943. Following school she worked for several years at the E.F. Johnson Company in Waseca. On May 18, 1947 Alice was united in marriage to Frank Alvin Zellmer at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Waseca. They made their life together for 41 years until Frank passed away on October 14, 1988. She was a long-time member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Janesville where she volunteered with the altar guild, and in recent years she enjoyed working crossword puzzles.
Alice is survived by her three children, Steven Zellmer of Janesville, Daniel (Bernadette) Zellmer of Janesville, and Susan Zellmer of Janesville; three grandchildren, Molly (Jake) Hodge of Mankato, Luke Zellmer of Otsego, and Bridgete Zellmer (fiancé Chad Christian) of Chatfield; one sister-in-law, Kathy Beier of Coon Rapids; and many nieces and nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her siblings, Frieda Beier, Margaret (Hilton) Schuette, Lois (Harold) Johnson, and Paul Beier.
Funeral services will begin at 2:00PM on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Janesville, with Rev. Brian Johnston officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour before the service at the church. Interment will follow at the Janesville Cemetery, and while burial is open to the public it remains at the discretion of each individual if they would like to attend. In lieu of flowers, cards and memorial donations may be directed to the home of Susan Zellmer: 311 East 2nd Street, Janesville, MN 56048.