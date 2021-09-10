MANKATO, MINNESOTA — "Loving support from family, friends and doctors gives me comfort to move on to another part of life. Our children, our grandchildren and our great grandchildren are our legacy. I am so proud of them, and love lives on through them. I have been blessed.
"Love and Peace, Doris Boyce"
Doris Irene Backlund Boyce was born on November 28, 1931 and left this world on September 6, 2021. She lived in Mankato and was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband Dave and infant son Jeffry. She is survived by three children (Bruce, Alec and Nanilee) and their spouses, her brother Frank and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent to VINE Faith in Action, Mankato MN 56001.