WATERVILLE — PHYLLIS MAE GRUBISH, age 79 of Waterville, passed away on Sunday, August 1, 2021 at Water's Edge Assisted Living in Mankato.
Born near Lafayette, Minnesota on October 27, 1941, Phyllis was the daughter of Henry and Bonnie (Schroeder) Weilage. She moved to Waterville with her family as a young girl, and attended Waterville schools graduating in the class of 1959. Phyllis was married to Jerry Keough in the fall of 1959. They began their family and lived their lives together until Jerry was tragically killed in an automobile accident on New Year's Eve in 1964. Two years later, in the summer of 1966, Phyllis married Merle Grubish at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Waterville. She helped operate the family farm near Waterville for many years while also caring for her home and children. She later worked at Itron in Waseca before her retirement. Phyllis enjoyed music and singing, spending time with her family (especially the grandchildren) and friends, and caring for her beloved dogs: Ginger, Coco, and Pearl. She was an active member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Waterville.
Phyllis is survived by three children, Richard (Kathy) Keough of Toms River, NJ, Jeffrey (Colleen) Keough of Farmington, and Karen Chambers of Mankato; six grandchildren, Kendrick (Shannon) Keough of Little Egg Harbor, NJ, Kyle Keough of Conshohocken, PA, Brent Keough of St. Paul, Brittney (Ben) Myren of Farmington, Lindsey Chambers of Houston, TX, and Luke Chambers of Waterville; one great-grandson on the way; and three siblings, Carol (Mike) Cieraszynski of Ashland, KY, Connie Sawatzky of Rochester, and Gary Weilage of Georgetown, KY. She was preceded in death by both of her parents; both of her husbands; one sister, Beverly Abbe; and one brother, Ken Weilage.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 PM on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services in Waterville, and will continue for one hour before the service at the church on Thursday.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Waterville, with Father John Powers officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Waterville. dennisfuneralhomes.com