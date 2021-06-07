Brenda J. Larson

WASECA, MINNESOTA — Brenda Jean Larson, age 53 of Waseca, peacefully passed away on Friday afternoon, June 4, 2021, at the Methodist Hospital in Rochester surrounded by her loving family.
Brenda was born on March 1, 1968 in Waseca to Gerald and Carol (Pommerening) Kingston. Following her graduation from Waseca High School with the class of 1986, Brenda continued her education and received an Associates Degree in Accounting from Mankato Tech. On September 24, 1988, she was united in marriage to Michael Larson at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Waseca. Brenda was a longtime employee at Brown Printing Company, where she held various positions from 1984 until 2016.
To say Brenda was a devoted mother is an understatement. Throughout the years, she attended every sporting event and school activity with a proud smile on her face, hosted countless life celebrations, and planned every family vacation. She put her kids' happiness and success above all else. Brenda enjoyed spending summer weekends at the family cabin on Lake Osakis. Later in life, Brenda's free time was spent shopping, tending to her flower gardens, watching the birds in her backyard, reading and caring for her beloved dogs Buster and Tucker. Brenda fully embraced the recent title of Grandma.
Despite her cancer diagnosis, Brenda put up a remarkable fight and did not let her difficulties affect her positive outlook on life. Her character and charisma defined her right up to her final moments.
Brenda is survived by her husband, Mike; children, Tara (Jeff) Roemhildt, Clint (Meghan) Larson, and Morgan Larson (fiancé, Tony Scheid); grandchildren, Gemma and Elsie Roemhildt, and Croix Larson; sister, Sharon (Curt Roth) Kingston; sister-in-law, Sue Kingston; the extended Tink Larson Family; and by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jeff Kingston and infant sister, Kathleen Kingston; and by her mother-in-law, Sharon Larson.
A Visitation to Honor Brenda's Life will be held from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening, June 11, 2021, at the State Street Chapel of Dennis Funeral Homes in Waseca. A private memorial service will be held for Brenda's family and close friends on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, Brenda's Family requests memorials be made to your local humane society or to the donor's choice in her memory.
For guestbook and further information, please visit www.hastingsmnfuneral.com