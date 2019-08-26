LAKEVILLE—Mary Louise Hatfield Allen, age 92, of Lakeville, MN, died on Thursday, August 15, 2019. She was a long-time resident of Waseca, MN and lived in Lakeville, MN for the past 16 months. Mary was born in Ithaca, NY on September 8, 1926. She was the daughter of Harry and Mildred (Hall) Hatfield. Mary attended Ithaca Public Schools and graduated from Riverside Hospital School of Nursing, Toledo, OH. She married Philip Allen on July 14, 1956, in Danby, NY. Mary is survived by daughters Debbie Selby, and her husband David of Omaha, NE and Jennifer Allen of Apple Valley, MN, and two grandchildren Nathan and Clairissa. She is preceded in death by her parents, stepmother Marvel (Jones) Hatfield, brother Hollis Hatfield, and husband Philip. A private family service will be held. Memorials are preferred to Waseca Area Foundation, 501 E Elm Ave., Waseca, MN 56093 or Walker Methodist Foundation (specify Highview Hills), 3737 Bryant Ave. South, Minneapolis, MN 55409.

