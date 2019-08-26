LAKEVILLE—Mary Louise Hatfield Allen, age 92, of Lakeville, MN, died on Thursday, August 15, 2019. She was a long-time resident of Waseca, MN and lived in Lakeville, MN for the past 16 months. Mary was born in Ithaca, NY on September 8, 1926. She was the daughter of Harry and Mildred (Hall) Hatfield. Mary attended Ithaca Public Schools and graduated from Riverside Hospital School of Nursing, Toledo, OH. She married Philip Allen on July 14, 1956, in Danby, NY. Mary is survived by daughters Debbie Selby, and her husband David of Omaha, NE and Jennifer Allen of Apple Valley, MN, and two grandchildren Nathan and Clairissa. She is preceded in death by her parents, stepmother Marvel (Jones) Hatfield, brother Hollis Hatfield, and husband Philip. A private family service will be held. Memorials are preferred to Waseca Area Foundation, 501 E Elm Ave., Waseca, MN 56093 or Walker Methodist Foundation (specify Highview Hills), 3737 Bryant Ave. South, Minneapolis, MN 55409.
Mary L. Allen
Lasting Memories
Most Popular
Articles
- Public nuisance property owner given extension to meet city ordinances
- Waseca New Hope Board and Lodge CUP passes at tension filled City Council meeting
- Charity bike run raises over $600 for Bethlehem Inn of Waseca
- Corina Theresa Deeny
- Princess Kay of the Milky Way crowned
- Waseca primary election narrows candidates for County Commissioner seat and who filed for school board
- Giant Slide turns 50. Here are 50 fun facts about the Minnesota State Fair tradition
- Sixth annual Caleb Erickson Memorial event set for August 23 and 24
- Roman Malecha
- Donna Jellum
-
Aug 26
-
Aug 26
-
Aug 27
-
Aug 27
-
Aug 27
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.