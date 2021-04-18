JANESVILLE — LOREN LESTER RUX, age 75, of Janesville, died on Friday evening, April 16, 2021 at his home.
Born on June 21, 1945, in Waseca to Lester and Elsie (Metzler) Rux. He attended grade school in Waldorf and graduated from Janesville High School in 1963. Following his education, Loren enlisted into the United States Army where he honorably served for two years. On August 30, 1969, Loren was united in marriage to Janice Faye Rux at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Smiths Mill. Together they made their home in Janesville where they raised their family. Together Loren and Janice shared 46 years of marriage before Janice passed away on March 16, 2016.
Loren worked most of his career at E.F. Johnson Company as well as Brown Printing until his health forced him into retirement in 2007. He was a true outdoorsmen! Whether it was hunting, fishing, gardening or just enjoying nature and wildlife, Loren loved it all. Loren was a regular contributor to the Minnesota State Lottery. He also took great pride in his lawn, enjoyed playing cards, Yahtzee, and watching westerns. Loren was especially fond of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a member of the Janesville American Legion and Trinity Lutheran Church in Janesville.
Loren is survived by his children: Lonna (Philip Klug) Westphal-Klug of Waseca, Tara (Rudy) Radke of Waseca, Kiki (Martin) Erdman of Janesville, Jacob (Katie) Rux of Mapleton, Jordy (Nicole) Rux of Waseca, and Jadi (James Bladl) Rux of Mankato; grandchildren: Tabbitha, Mikkel, and Kaycee Westphal, Darian (Jacob) Kraemer, Colby Radke, Myah Engel, Erik Radke, Mackson and Makae Erdman, Kayden, Kashton, and Elsie Rux, Aiden Cassidy, Selene Rux, Braden and Daiton Snow, and Hayven Rux; great grandchildren: Korbin Westphal and Keegan Williamson; four nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Dravin Lutter; son-in-law, Willis Westphal; sister, Loretta Hinze; nephew, Terry Hinze; mother-in-law and father-in-law: Warren and Marjorie (Linde) Abraham.
Funeral Service will be 1:00 PM on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Janesville with Rev. Brian Johnston officiating. Interment will be in Alma City Cemetery. Visitation will be for two hours prior to the service at the church on Thursday.