WASECA — Margaret Ellen Orrie, 75, of Waseca, died on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester.
Born on February 11, 1945, the only child born to William and Nell (Whitehead) Rees-Jones in Dereham, Norfolk, England. She attended Cambridge University where she was studying to be a teacher until deciding that she would prefer to travel around the world dancing for the local ballet company. It was during this time that she met her future husband, Robert William Orrie Jr., while he was managing a United States Army Base nightclub in Iran. It was soon after meeting that they were united in marriage in Dereham on October 21, 1972. They began their life together living in Iran while also traveling around to many other countries until moving to Bakersfield, California and later making their home in Waseca where they raised their three children. Together, Margaret and Robert shared 41 years of marriage before Robert passed away on February 17, 2014.
Margaret went on to receive a nursing degree, graduating from South Central College in Faribault in 1990. She worked as an LPN at Lake Shore Inn and later at the Waseca Hospital until retiring in 2015. Margaret was an avid reader, artist, world traveler and enjoyed theater, often participating in or attending the community plays in Waseca. Margaret was a faithful member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she was active with Catholic Daughters. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and friends.
Margaret is survived by her three children: Rachel (Jason) Barnett of Lakeville, Mairaid Orrie of Waseca, and Dominic Orrie; grandchildren: Quinn Barnett, Hope Stubbles, and Ladyn Orrie; dog, Douglas; and many friends.
Preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, at Sacred Heart Church in Waseca. A visitation will be held, one hour prior to the service, at the back of the church.
A celebration of life will be held at Bardens Bar, in Waseca, immediately following the service.