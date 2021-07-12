ALEXANDRIA, MN — Raymond T. Barry, age 92, of Alexandria, MN, formerly of Waseca, died on Sat., July 10, 2021. A private family service will be held with interment in Glenwood Lutheran Cemetery, Glenwood, MN. Arrangements are with Hoplin-Hitchcock Funeral Home. Website: hoplinfh@hoplinfuneralhome.com.
Raymond Thomas Barry, Jr., son of Raymond Thomas and Martha Viola (Timm) Barry, was born April 19, 1929, in Waseca, MN. Ray grew up in Waseca on Clear Lake. He was a 1947 graduate of Waseca High School and attended Mankato State University for 3 years before enlisting in the U. S. Air Force, where he served for 4 years before his honorable discharge in 1954.
Ray was united in marriage to Joann Charbonneau on May 10, 1953, in Glenwood, MN. Over the years Ray and Joann lived in Minneapolis, Bloomington, Clark, SD, Glenwood, and most recently, Alexandria. Ray was employed at Thermo King in Bloomington for 40 years.
Survivors: wife, Joann Barry; 3 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren; and son-in-law, Matthew Tulsky of CA.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Thomas; his daughter, Donnarae Tulsky; and his brothers, Robert LeRoy Barry and Donald Hartley Barry.