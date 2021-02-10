Mary Reinhold

NEW RICHLAND — MARY F. REINHOLD, age 88 of New Richland, died on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at the New Richland Care Center.
Born on September 27, 1932 in Willard, Ohio, Mary Frances was the second of three daughters born to David W. and Dorothy J. (Holliday) Grimm. Her mother passed away just two years later of Typhoid Fever when her infant sister, Nellie was just 9 days old. Nellie was raised by her late mother's aunt Ruby while Mary and her older sister Grace were raised in an orphanage and were visited frequently by their father. When their father remarried a few years later, the girls returned home to their father and new family which then included 4 older stepbrothers, stepmother and two younger half-brothers, David R. and Paul G. Grimm.
It was a chance meeting when her brother David brought home a friend he had met in the Navy, Howard Reinhold. Mary and Howard met and began writing letters when he returned to active military duty. After Howard was discharged from the Navy he returned to Willard, Ohio where he and Mary were married on April 21, 1952. The couple had three children, Nancy Elizabeth, Michael Glenn, and Patricia Marie. They made their home in Sabula, Iowa and later Camanche, Iowa where Mary volunteered at the children's schools and later started working numerous part time jobs. The family moved to Waseca, Minnesota where many still reside.
Mary is survived three children, Nancy Berndt of Waseca, Michael Reinhold of New Richland, and Patricia Reinhold of Albuquerque, NM; three grandchildren David (Jen) Fliflet of Reed Springs, MO, Debra (Eric) McAlister of Millersburg, IN, and Joseph (Amanda Tesch) Fliflet of Waseca; seven great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; and a brother, Paul (Janis) Grimm of Pendelton, OR. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and son-in-law, Norman Berndt.
Private graveside services will be held at Woodville Cemetery at a later date.