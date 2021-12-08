WASECA — ROBERTA ANN NAATZ, age 69 of Waseca, passed away on the morning of Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at her son's home in Lakeville.
Roberta is survived by three children Shawn (Lorna) Bubendorf of Lakeville, Ryan (Amy) Krautkremer of Waseca, and Amanda Kennedy of Stewartville; six grandchildren, Leah Garrison, Danielle Bubendorf, Griffin, Ella, and Ty Krautkremer, and Kadence Kennedy. She was preceded in death by both of her parents; her maternal and paternal grandparents; a brother, Ron Barrett; and a sister, Shirley Jenson.
A memorial visitation will be held from 4-6PM on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at the third street chapel of Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services in Waseca. A closing prayer will begin at 6:00PM, and a gathering for further celebration will follow at Katie O'Leary's in Waseca.