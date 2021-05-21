GREENWOOD, WISCONSIN — Elroy Sletten, age 87, of Greenwood, WI died Saturday, May 15, 2021 at the Marshfield Medical Center in Neillsville, WI.
Elroy Vincent Sletten was born on July 2, 1933 in Hatton, ND the son of Lewis and Mauda (Norgard) Sletten. On May 15, 1957 he was united in marriage to Carol June Knutson. They moved to Alma City, MN in 1971. Elroy farmed, worked at a sawmill and worked for Brown Printing in Minnesota. Carol died on January 24, 1997. After Carol's death, Elroy moved to Greenwood, WI and was united in marriage to Carolyn Miller on July 3, 1999 in Chili, WI.
Elroy was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Alma City, MN. He and his first wife, Carol, also served as the church custodian for many years. Elroy enjoyed being outside and tinkering with lawn mowers. He also enjoyed his toy tractor collection. Elroy was a very considerate man. He was always thinking of others and helping others in any way he could.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn, a son, LaVern (Carol) Sletten of Waseca, MN, a daughter, Julie (Bill) Meiggs of Shawboro, NC, two grandchildren, Amanda Carol (Gerard Jr.) Duval and Hannah Marie Sletten, four great grandchildren, Jaxon Duval, Brieanna Duval, Zoey Frias and Xavier Frias and their father Carlos, three step-children, Pam (David) King of Mason City, IA, Lee Miller of Rice Lake, WI and MaryLee (Mike) Leonard of Spencer, WI and a step-daughter-in-law, Penny Miller of Spencer, WI.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Carol June Sletten, two twin children, 12 siblings and a stepson, Craig Miller.
A Memorial Service for Elroy will be held at a later date in Minnesota.