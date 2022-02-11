Marjorie "Marge" Hanson

OWATONNA — MARJORIE "MARGE" ANN HANSON, age 79, of Owatonna, died on Friday, February 11, 2022, at Birchwood Cottages in Owatonna.
Born on November 7, 1942, in Sleepy Eye to Harley and Veronica (Braun) Groebner. Marge graduated from Fairfax High School in 1960. For many years she lived in Albert Lea and worked at the Good Samaritan Home as a patient care assistant while raising her four children. It was in Albert Lea where Marge met Ronald Hanson and they were married in 1983. Following their marriage, they moved to Gaylord for a short time before moving to Waldorf where they lived until 2003, when they moved to Waseca to be near grandchildren. Marge and Ron did foster care for many years together, taking care of numerous children. She worked at the New Richland Care Center for many years, first as a patient care assistant and later in the activities department. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waseca. Marge enjoyed sewing, shopping, music, and dancing. When Marge needed more assistance, she moved to Birchwood Cottages in Owatonna where she received amazing care over the past five years.
Marge is survived by her children: Mindy (Ted) Hartgers of Wanamingo, Kristine (Adrian) Reuvers of Faribault, Jim (Ana) Alexander of Brownsville, TX, and Audra (Joe) Veroeven of Waseca; 14 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; sister, Diane (Dick) Ubel of New Ulm; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Joann Ahlers.
Visitation will be from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at the Third Street Chapel of Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services in Waseca. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 PM on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waseca. Interment will be in Woodville Cemetery.