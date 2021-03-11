BURNSVILLE — Mavis Joy Schwartz (nee Buland) (90) passed away peacefully at Carefree Living in Burnsville on March 10, 2021.
Mavis was born February 11, 1931 in Albert Lea, MN to Howard and Ethel (Johnson) Buland. She grew up in Waseca MN where she graduated from Waseca High School in 1949. On June 25, 1950 she married Russell David Shurson and they had three wonderful children of whom she was immensely proud.
Mavis was also proud of her career, starting work at the E.F. Johnson Company in Waseca where she was personally selected by Edgar Johnson to be his executive secretary. It was during these years at E.F. Johnson that she met her current husband, Robert Charles Schwartz. They were married July 26, 1986 in Waseca later taking up residence in Bloomington, Mn.
She adored her grandchildren and would make special arrangements each summer to have them come visit her one-on-one where she would take the opportunity to "spoil" them. Besides her family, Mavis valued her longtime friendships including her good neighbors on Zinran Ave in Bloomington, her high school friends in the "Out to Lunch Bunch", and her spiritual family at Good Samaritan Methodist Church in Bloomington. She also loved her garden and was a talented artist painting many of the pictures in their home.
Mavis is survived by children Richard (Lizanne) Shurson of New Boston, IL, Dennis (Sharon) Shurson of Rochester, MN, and Linda (Paul) Stanley of Sauk Rapids, MN, stepsons Michael (Deborah) Schwartz of Lynchburg, VA and Charles (Pamela) Schwartz of Spring, TX as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, first husband Russ, current husband Bob, and brothers Lloyd, Bert, and twin Maynard.
A special thank you to the staff of Carefree Living in Burnsville for their selfless dedication to Mavis's welfare and to the Brighton Hospice-Minnesota for their assistance and comfort during her end of life.
There will be a graveside service for immediate family at Good Samaritan Methodist in Edina to celebrate the lives of both Mavis and Robert Schwartz. The family requests that any memorials be made through donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in loving memory of great-grandson Connor Rohde.