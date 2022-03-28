Edward Kopischke

OWATONNA — EDWARD LOUIS KOPISCHKE, age 87 and 3 days, of rural Madison Lake, died on March 26, 2022 at Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna.
Born on March 23, 1935, in Waseca to Edward and Agnes (Steinke) Kopischke. He was baptized as an infant and confirmed in his faith in his youth all at Trinity Lutheran Church in Janesville. Edward received his education at Trinity Lutheran School through 8th grade and graduated from Janesville High School with the class of 1953. He continued his education at the University of Minnesota - St. Paul Campus where he studied agriculture. On November 3, 1956, Edward was united in marriage to Marlys Rose at Trinity Lutheran Church in Janesville. Together they made their home on Edwards family farm where they raised their 5 children. Edward was a lifelong farmer, raising crops, dairy cows and his registered angus heard. He was active in 4-H, first as a child and later with his children. He was also on the township board for many years. Edward was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Janesville where he served various offices for the church as well as on the school board. He enjoyed traveling and taking bus trips. In his later years, Edward and Marlys moved to Old Main Village in Mankato. Edward is remembered by his family as a faithful, loving family man. He will be dearly missed.
Edward is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Marlys; children: Becky (Mark) Clasen of Aitkin, Blaine (Lorri) Kopischke of Waterville, Bonnie Stickley of Madison Lake, and Bruce (Denise) Kopischke of Madison Lake; 9 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; many cousins, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law; mother-in-law; daughter, Betty Gilchrist; son-in-law: Rick Stickley; grandson, Joshua Gilchrist; and great grandson, Westly Kopischke.
Funeral Service will be 11:00 AM on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Janesville. Interment will be in Meadow Ridge Cemetery in Faribault. Visitation will begin at 9:30 AM and continue until the time of the service at the church on Friday.