Kathleen Schmidt

HIGH POINT, NORTH CAROLINA — Kathleen Joan Grant Schmidt, 88, passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. She was born on January 3, 1933 in Waseca, MN to the late Earl and Marie Cleary Grant.
Kay was employed by the Red Cross and retired as office manager for Dr. Betton. Kay was Irish, witty, an avid reader, loved her numerous friends, her bridge clubs, puzzles, cooking, church, was an ace at Jeopardy, but her family always came first.
Kathleen is preceded in death by her parents; husband of 64 years, Virgil Schmidt.
Kathleen is survived by her daughters Tania Carter and husband Frank, Margo Nichols and husband Mike, Staci Schmidt and Mike; son Ben Schmidt and wife Betsy; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kathleen's name to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Kay will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church of High Point; Rev. Peter Leonard, OSFS officiating. Family will receive friends before mass from 12:30 to 1 p.m. at the church.
Online condolences for the family may be made at www.sechrestdavisphillipsavenue.com.