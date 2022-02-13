WASECA — Dale Schons, age 68, of Waseca, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on February 11th, 2022, after a long, courageous battle with AMN (Adrenomyeloneuropathy).
Dale grew up on a farm in Nicollet, MN, and was the son of Raymond and Helen Schons. He graduated from Nicollet High School and then attended Mankato State University. Dale then met and married the love of his life, Susan Schons on August 19th, 1978, in Robbinsdale, Minnesota.
Dale and Susan moved to Waseca in 1985. Dale believed it was important to be involved in community organizations. He served on the Sacred Heart school board and with the help of others he was able to get their first playground set. He also was passionate about Boy Scouts and won the R.E Hodgson Service Award for all his hard work and dedication. In addition, he was a board member of the Waseca Lakes Association and Waseca Community Education.
Being a caring and hardworking husband, father, and papa was of utmost importance to Dale and he certainly did not disappoint when it came to wholeheartedly loving his family. He enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He taught them many life lessons that have been invaluable.
Dale's passions were hunting, fishing, woodworking, and gardening. As his disease progressed, Dale continued to persevere and find ways to continue to pursue his passions. He was a true inspiration to many.
Dale is survived by his, wife Susan Schons of Waseca; son Nick Schons; daughter, Kristi (Dallas) and their children Rylan and Adalyn Root; siblings: Dianne (Fred) Froehlich of Nicollet and Dean (Laurie) Schons of Gaylord; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Helen and Raymond Schons; brother, Raymond Jr.; sister, Donna Weber; nephews: Jason and Travis Grunst.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 PM on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waseca with Fr. The Hoang as celebrant. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.
Memorials are preferred to Capable Partners (www.capablepartners.org) and Sacred Heart Catholic School.