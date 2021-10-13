Kathleen Thompson

WASECA — Kathleen Louise Thompson, 77, passed away Monday, October 11th, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System hospital, Mankato Campus.
Kathleen Louise Thompson was born April 12, 1944, in Wonder Lake, Illinois to Andrew Creamer Thompson and Martha (nee Weiss) Thompson. She graduated from McHenry High School. Kathleen raised her children in Illinois and Minnesota, eventually settling in Waterville, and then Waseca.
Kathleen worked to support her children at various jobs, but her favorite was her production work for the Minnesota Department of health where she produced videos for the community.
She also volunteered as a driver for Aging Services.
Her hobbies included gardening, bird watching, garage sales, cooking, baking, writing and spending time with her grandchildren.
She had a generous heart as shown by her partnership with Waseca Animal Rescue. Kathy was a strong, independent, and kind-hearted woman. Each member of her family was an important part of her life, and she will be sorely and deeply missed.
She is survived by her children, Robert Norton of Kileen Texas, Korina Neff of Island Lake, Illinois and Amanda Thompson of Morristown, Minnesota; her grandchildren Andrew Schoonover, Austin Wollenzein, and AJ Noyer; great grandchildren Cece, Gabe, Leighton and Wesley; and siblings Julie Thompson of Santa Monica California, Stephen Thompson of Cuenca, Ecuador, and Andy Thompson of Spokane Washington.
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 am, Friday October 15, 2021, at Riverside Cemetery of Morristown, followed by interment.