William George Bill Kemp

WASECA, MINNESOTA — WILLIAM G. KEMP, age 76 of Waseca passed peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, September 25, 2021 surrounded by his loving family.
Bill gave all of himself to everything he did and loved everyone with all his heart. He had an abiding faith in the almighty and followed his faith through Grace Lutheran Church in Waseca. Bill loved his family beyond measure and freely gave them all he had. Bill was always the biggest supporter of all his grandchildren. He never missed an opportunity to cheer for them at their events no matter what the weather or distance. He was also a huge supporter of the youth fishing program. He mentored dozens of youth with his passion to teach them to fish and provided his own equipment and hours of knowledge in the effort to pass on his passion for the outdoors. Bill was an avid outdoorsman and supporter of the Minnesota Waterfowl Association, Pheasants Forever, and Ducks Unlimited. He was a passionate fisherman with more great stories than trophies. He loved to be around people and made instant connections with everyone. Bill was loved as much as he loved others. He said and did all the things you aren't supposed to, and he was exactly the man men should be. We were blessed to be with Bill and celebrate life with him while he was here. He'll be remembered and missed until we see him again.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Dianne K. Kemp; four children, Michael A. (Tessa) of St. Louis, MO, David L. (Bonnie) of New Prague, Patrick W. (Jessi) of Burnsville, and Kathryn R. (Dale) Lowe of Waseca; four grandchildren, Logan, Tyler, Ellie, and Anna; two brothers, Mike (Pam) Kemp of South Pasadena, CA and Tom (Deb) Kemp of Waseca; brother-in-law, Jerry Kathman; and sisters-in-law, Verna Dixon and Norma Hohensee. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Elizabeth (Withum) Kemp; brother, Fred; sister, Sondra; granddaughter, Brianna; parents-in-law, Henry and Reka Peters, and two brothers-in-law, Earl Dixon and Lowell Hohensee.
Funeral services will be held Friday, October 1, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Grace Lutheran Church in Waseca. Visitation will be held on Friday, one hour before services at the church. dennisfuneralhomes.com