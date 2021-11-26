WASECA — RHEA MARIE PALM, age 56, of Waseca, died on Monday, November 22, 2021, at her home in Waseca.
Born on January 7, 1965, in Waseca to Kenneth and JoAnn (Kahnke) Palm. Rhea attended Sacred Heart Catholic Grade School and graduated from Waseca High School with the class of 1983. Following her education, she began working at McIntire Drug and Erickson's Grocery as a baker before being transferred to Hyvee as a cake decorator where she was employed until her health no longer allowed. During her working years, Rhea enjoyed traveling with her long-time sweetheart, Mike Wussow, especially going on cruise ships. Following her retirement Rhea helped take care of her mom in her later years. She was a lover of dogs, especially Bulldogs and Boxers. Rhea was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waseca.
Rhea is survived by her longtime sweetheart of 31 years, Mike Wussow of Waseca; brother, Randy Palm of Janesville; aunts: Geraldine Scannel-Roebuck of Oregon and Hazel Bethke of Waseca; many cousins and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents and brother, Brian.
A Celebration of Rheas Life will be at 3:00 PM on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Katie O'Leary's in Waseca.
A public visitation will be from 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM followed by a service at 6:00 PM on Monday, December 6, 2021, all at the STATE STREET CHAPEL of Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services in Waseca. Interment will take place in the spring at Calvary Cemetery in Waseca.